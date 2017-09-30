Tri-state residents participate in a march for Jesus

The March for Jesus took place on Saturday.

A big crowd marched down Maine Street in Quincy Saturday morning to honor Jesus Christ.

The March for Jesus went from Quincy Junior High school to Washington Park. 75 different churches across the Tri-States took part in the march.

Organizers Maxine and Bruce Rice said the Christian support shown is a true representation of how the community comes together.

"I think the unity of coming across all the denominational lines and just being the body of Christ, just being children of God together, worshiping the father." Maxine Rice said.

"People here value the things that are valuable. Faith, their faith in god, their family, they take care of responsibilities, it's just a great community." Bruce Rice said.

The Rices also said they plan to have the March for Jesus again next year.