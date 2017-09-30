Hannibal woman airlifted to hospital after bicycle crash

Illinois State Police said a bicycle crash occurred in Pike County, Illinois Saturday.

Troopers said Joanne Knickerbocker and Kevin Knickerbocker of Hannibal, Missouri were traveling next to each other and headed eastbound on Illinois 106 near old U.S. 36.

The crash report stated that Joanne's front tire came into contact with the rear tire of Kevin's bicycle.

Troopers said it caused Joanne to lose control and she was ejected from her bicycle.

Troopers said she was transported to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri for treatment of injuries.

Troopers did not say how severe the injuries were.