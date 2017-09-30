City-wide cleanup draws big crowd - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City-wide cleanup draws big crowd

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Residents took part in the city wide cleanup on Saturday. Residents took part in the city wide cleanup on Saturday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Residents in the Gem City got a chance to kick off their fall cleaning Saturday.

The city-wide cleanup in Quincy allowed residents to drop off items at Payson and front street.

The event was put on by Republic Services, and around 275 cars went through the lot each hour.

Residents were able to throw away extra trash while cleaning up the streets in the process. 

"The opportunity to clean out your house, and go into fall with a clean house, it's a beautiful thing." Operations Manager Jayson Heberlein said. "So for the city of Quincy to give us the opportunity to do this service for the Quincy residents is awesome."

Heberlein also said there were roughly 15 more cars per hour this year compared to last year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.