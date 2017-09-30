Barry Apple Festival helps boost local economy

Flynn also mentioned that the festival provides an economic boost.

Flynn said the crowds have been massive this year.

Bowen said she comes back to the festival each year.

The Barry Apple Festival has been going on for 48 years, but it's much more than just a fun event for families.

Barry resident Darin Carlen said on Saturday that the event helps bring the community together.

"Friends and family." Carlen said. "We come out for the parade, and we're always here for the car show. It's just family entertainment."

However, it's not just Barry residents who enjoy the festival. Mandy Bowen grew up in Barry before moving to Peoria. She and her family make it a point to come back to the festival each year.

"All my families down here So I just come down every year, and visit the family, and do the apple fest, and watch the parade, and eat food, and have a good time." Bowen said.

Festival Chairman Allen Flynn said that the festival has seen a lot visitors so far this year.

"The crowd is just huge." Flynn said. "The weather is just beautiful out right now, and its showing that it's going to be that way through the weekend. Its one of our best years and the crowd every night so far its been massive."

Flynn also said that with so many visitors to the festival, the local economy sees a big boost as well.

"Its a tremendous boost for the economy." Flynn said. "Several of our local stores tell us they count on the Apple festival to carry them through the winter."

Bowen add that the legacy of the Apple Festival continues to help the city of Barry.

"I've got family in California that also come here too, so it's a big deal for the community. " Bowen said. "You know we have all the contests, and all the rides, and the parade."

The festival continues Sunday with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 am, a car show at 12:00 pm, a kiddie tractor pull at 3:00 pm, and a quilt drawing at 4:00 pm.