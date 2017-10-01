Bereaved families find support in Walk to Remember

Pinwheels placed along the riverfront to honor children that have passed away

According to the CDC, more than 23,000 babies die each year in the United States. Sunday, families who've experienced the loss of a child walked along the riverfront together to remember their children.

Laura Evans walked with her family to remember their baby boy Ross, who was stillborn in January.

"I found out at my twenty week appointment that there was no heartbeat," Evans said. "So I was induced and delivered him and come to find out he passed away at 15 and a half weeks."

For Evans, getting back to normal wasn't easy.

"Just getting back to life after being home and dealing with the loss and the grief, then trying to get back into a routine was definitely the hardest part," Evans added.

Sunday, Evans and other families joined together for the 2nd annual Walk to Remember, put on by Quincy Angel of Hope. All to honor those who were lost and to walk the steps that were never taken.

"While you may not believe it, one in four women experience this loss at some point," organizer Jessica Speckhart said. "We just want to gather support and create a community in which we can really share our story and share our testimony."

It's an unfortunate bond that brings so many families together.

"Just to see that you can get through it and that there are people here that have gone through it and can help you with it is nice," Evans said.

Support and faith has helped the Evans family get back to life, one step at a time.

"Unfortunately it's something that's not really talked about much, so having this event in the community is a wonderful support system for grieving parents," Evans added.

Now, Evans has hope as she awaits the arrival of the newest member of their family in December.

"This is our rainbow baby," Evans said. "It's such a whirlwind of emotions and I've had lots of conversations with my doctor and she said Laura get excited. You're getting ready to bring a life into the world and whatever happens, happens and we'll get through it."

Organizers said the money raised from the event goes to local hospitals for research and assistance for families who lost loved ones.