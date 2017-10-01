Bereaved families find support in Walk to Remember

A pumpkin farm with a lot to offer recently opened in Adams County.More >>
If you call the fire department in an emergency in the Tri-States, in most towns volunteers will respond.More >>
Multiple auto body shops in Quincy have working on cars that have hit deer, and they anticipate that will only continue to increase.More >>
The Attendance Adds Up program aims to raise the district's currently attendance rate of 93 percent, to 95 or 96 percent.More >>
Many people are still recovering after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria and a Quincy elementary school wants to help. Second grade students at St. Dominics Elementary School asked their school and parents to donate to help hurricane victims.More >>
Students from Quincy University, Quincy Public Schools and members of the Deaf community learned how to communicate today better with police in an emergency. As part of Q-U's Deaf Awareness Week - two groups toured the Quincy Adams County 911 Dispatch center.More >>
A thank you lunch was hosted by Ellington Elementary for the ADM staff on Friday.More >>
A boil order was put into effect for some Lewistown, Missouri residents Friday afternoon.More >>
The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries.More >>
