Teddy Bear Clinic takes over Blessing

To help kids overcome their fear of the doctor, local nursing students put on a stress free event for kids and parents on Sunday.

It was called the Teddy Bear Clinic and the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing hosted the event.

Kids brought in their favorite teddy bear so nursing students could show them and perform a health check up.

Student Ashley McCaughey said it's not only great for kids to get comfortable, but also for students to get a hands on experience when working with kids.

"It will help me in the health care setting to be more comfortable with the children when they come in to be hands on, so that will really give me a good feel when I do practice and when I do have kids as my patients to really do the patient care," McCaughey said.

Several booths showed kids some healthy tips like how long to brush your teeth and what things are safe to eat.