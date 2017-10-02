Bomb threat disrupts Ralls County R-II School District

Authorities said all schools in the Ralls County R-II School District were evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported on it's Facebook page that parents could pick up their children at the old ball field behind the elementary school.

"Students have been safely evacuated and accounted for," the Facebook post stated. "Parents should avoid other areas of campus to help ensure an orderly flow of the scene."

No injuries were reported.

New London Fire Chief James Quick said 911 received a call about a possible threat at the high school, but he wasn't sure when that call came in.

Quick said the Ralls County Sheriff's Office and EMS were on scene. He said police and fire personnel from Center and New London were also at the school.

He didn't have any further details.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown said troopers responded to the school at 9:23 a.m. after hearing about the situation on radio traffic out of Ralls County.

A person who answered the phone at the elementary school said they had a "situation" but wouldn't say what it was. No one answered at the high school, junior high school and superintendent's office.

Missouri State Highway Patrol referred questions to the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.