Macomb police searching for person after shots fired

The Macomb Police Department is asking for help finding the person they say fired four shots into the air after a fight early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police stated officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of West Adams Street around 3:45 a.m. It stated investigators learned there was a fight in the area shortly before the shots were fired.

Police reported several people were detained in relation to the incident, but they were released.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact police or call Macomb/McDonough County Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.