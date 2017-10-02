Burlington police say officers involved in man's gun death

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Police say officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a man after a traffic stop in Burlington.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. The Hawk Eye reports that witnesses said two officers tackled the man when he tried to flee on foot after his vehicle was stopped.

Lt. Greg Allen says one officer fired his weapon and says a handgun not belonging to any officer was found at the scene. Allen also says the man was pronounced dead at a West Burlington hospital.

Allen didn't say whether the man had fired any weapon or pointed one at the officers. No injuries to any officers have been reported.

Police haven't identified the man or the officers. A police spokesman didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

