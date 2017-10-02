Tom Petty rushed to hospital, taken off life support

Tom Petty was found unconscious on Monday and rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ reports.
TMZ reported law enforcement officials said Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. Officials said EMTs were able to get a pulse after responding to his home.
Petty was taken to a nearby hospital and, according to TMZ, was taken off life support. He reportedly had no brain activity.
Petty, known for being a part of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with "Breakdown," is 66.
