Tom Petty rushed to hospital, taken off life support

Tom Petty was found unconscious on Monday and rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ reports.

TMZ reported law enforcement officials said Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. Officials said EMTs were able to get a pulse after responding to his home.

Petty was taken to a nearby hospital and, according to TMZ, was taken off life support. He reportedly had no brain activity.

Petty, known for being a part of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with "Breakdown," is 66.

***THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED