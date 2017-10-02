Another arrest made in Quincy McDonald's robbery

Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.

In a news release, the Quincy Police Department stated Valerie F. Thompson, 30, of Quincy, was arrested for robbery.

Police said the McDonald's at 1301 Broadway was robbed last Monday afternoon. They said a man came in and ordered food before demanding money and implying he had a weapon.

Police later arrested Joseph L. Miller in connection with the robbery.

Monday's news release stated during the investigation, police determined an accomplice in a vehicle helped Miller before and after the robbery. Police would not say if Thompson was the person in the vehicle, citing an ongoing investigation.