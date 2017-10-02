Local man gets probation, jail in child porn case

A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.

Court records show Logan Graham was sentenced to 364 days of periodic imprisonment and 30 months of probation. The records show he pleaded guilty in August to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Graham was given 15 days back for time previously served, records show.

According to court documents, Graham was accused of sexual contact with a juvenile between 13 and 17 years of age. He was also accused of possessing lewd photos of the juvenile.

Graham was also previously charged with two counts of solicitation of child pornography and one count of criminal sexual abuse, but court records show those charges were dismissed.