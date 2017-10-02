Local travel agent stresses emergency preparedness

She said you should always be aware of your surroundings when traveling.

Travel consultant, Mecki Kosin, said a shooting like the one in Vegas can happen anywhere.

A local travel agent says the mass shooting in Las Vegas is a strong reminder that emergency preparedness is important when planning trips.

Mecki Kosin at The Travel House of Quincy said a shooting like the one in Las Vegas can happen anywhere. She said she's been reminding her customers for years: think ahead and have a plan.

While on vacation anywhere, Kosin said you should be aware of your surroundings and know how to get to safety if there is an emergency.

"It's just smart to know your surroundings," Kosin said. "This is basically the advice that I give to clients. If you're going to some sort of venue make sure you know where you are and where the exists are."

Kosin said she had two clients fly to Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. She said the shooting was on their minds, but they still went on vacation.