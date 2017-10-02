Local gun shop owner responds to shooting

Owner of Gun Fun Firearms responds to Las Vegas shooting. He said he was sad when he heard the news and wants to understand the motive.

The mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night quickly sparked renewed debate about increased gun control, with several Democratic lawmakers demand change.

In Quincy the owner of Gun Fun Firearms, Clive Courty, spoke on the issue on Monday. Courty said he was sad when he heard the news from Las Vegas and wants to understand the motive behind the shooting. He said if the shooter modified the gun to be automatic it would have taken extreme gun knowledge.

He adds his opinion that the solution to mass shootings will not be gun control.

"Gun control there are several thousand gun laws that we have right now," said Courty "The only thing that real total gun control actually does is just keep the law abiding citizen in check. It's not really going to help matters of this nature."

He said the answer is talking about mental illness. He said people need to speak up and share information.