Authorities, businesses react to Vegas shooting

If something like the Las Vegas shooting were to happen here in the Tri-States, Would we be prepared?

Both local police and hotel managers said it could happen here. That's why being prepared for the worst is top of mind for them.

Manager Deb Carstens at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Quincy tends the desk with wider eyes Monday after hearing about the Las Vegas shooting, where the shooter was perched on the 32nd floor of a hotel.

"Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen here, but the potential exists, obviously," Carstens said. "I'm sure nobody thought it would happen there either."

Last winter, Carstens said the Adams County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training with the Quincy Hotel and Motel Association.

"Just kind of talk to us about what we need to do, what we need to look for and how we need to be prepared for taking care of our guests," Carstens said

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said his office is trained to respond to these situations.

"We want to find the shooter," VonderHaar added. "You have to find the threat, and that's the first and foremost thing we're going to do."

VonderHaar said the training they did not only applies to hotel employees, but to anyone who finds them self in an active shooter situation.

"If you find yourself in one of these situations, run," VonderHaar said. " Try to get away. If that doesn't work, find a place to hide, to hunker down. If the first two don't work, you may have to resort to fighting back."



But because of privacy policies at hotels, Carstens said they have to be more reactive than proactive.

"Unfortunately, maybe not being as proactive as we like, but on the other side of that, trying to get the guests to safety when we can find a way to do that."

VonderHaar said they will use information from the Las Vegas shooting to take a closer look at how to better train officers here locally.

