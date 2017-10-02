Local residents react to Vegas shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local residents react to Vegas shooting

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Women talking over coffee Women talking over coffee
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Discussion of the Las Vegas shooting dominated workplaces and local restaurants on Monday.

Many people were worried that something like that could happen here in the Tri-States. One person said there needs to be more unity between people, while others said they're afraid to travel after seeing what could happen.

"I just wish the United States would come together, really," Quincy resident Carl Johns said.

Many people were thinking about the impact on their family member's future.

"I'm worried for my children and for my grandchildren," local resident Mary Morse said, "what their lives are going to be like because things are changing constantly and it doesn't seem like for the better."

Other local residents wonder how safe the United States is today.

"It's proving that no place is safe anymore," Lynn Sparks said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.