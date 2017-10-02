Local residents react to Vegas shooting

Two Rivers Regional Council will begin accepting applications for their LiHEAP program Monday, a month later than when officials say the program normally begins.More >>
Two Rivers Regional Council will begin accepting applications for their LiHEAP program Monday, a month later than when officials say the program normally begins.More >>
According to the CDC, more than 23,000 babies die each year in the United States. Sunday, families who've experienced the loss of a child walked along the riverfront together to remember their children.More >>
According to the CDC, more than 23,000 babies die each year in the United States. Sunday, families who've experienced the loss of a child walked along the riverfront together to remember their children.More >>
To help kids overcome their fear of the doctor, local nursing students put on a stress free event for kids and parents on Sunday.More >>
To help kids overcome their fear of the doctor, local nursing students put on a stress free event for kids and parents on Sunday.More >>
A big crowd marched down Maine Street in Quincy Saturday morning to honor Jesus Christ.More >>
A big crowd marched down Maine Street in Quincy Saturday morning to honor Jesus Christ.More >>
The Barry Apple Festival has been going on for 48 years, but it's much more than just a fun event for families.More >>
The Barry Apple Festival has been going on for 48 years, but it's much more than just a fun event for families.More >>
Illinois State Police said a bicycle crash occurred in Pike County, Illinois Saturday.More >>
Illinois State Police said a bicycle crash occurred in Pike County, Illinois Saturday.More >>
Residents in the Gem City got a chance to kick off their fall cleaning today.More >>
Residents in the Gem City got a chance to kick off their fall cleaning today.More >>
Culver-Stockton College showed off it's new residence hall and held a dedication Friday.More >>
Culver-Stockton College showed off it's new residence hall and held a dedication Friday.More >>
A woman and her lawyer accused the city of Palmyra, MO of allegedly charging more for a ticket than legally allowed under Missouri law.More >>
A woman and her lawyer accused the city of Palmyra, MO of allegedly charging more for a ticket than legally allowed under Missouri law.More >>
A crowd of diners forced to evacuate in Mendon Friday night after a small electrical fire.More >>
A crowd of diners forced to evacuate in Mendon Friday night after a small electrical fire.More >>