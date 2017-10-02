Local residents react to Vegas shooting

Discussion of the Las Vegas shooting dominated workplaces and local restaurants on Monday.

Many people were worried that something like that could happen here in the Tri-States. One person said there needs to be more unity between people, while others said they're afraid to travel after seeing what could happen.

"I just wish the United States would come together, really," Quincy resident Carl Johns said.

Many people were thinking about the impact on their family member's future.

"I'm worried for my children and for my grandchildren," local resident Mary Morse said, "what their lives are going to be like because things are changing constantly and it doesn't seem like for the better."

Other local residents wonder how safe the United States is today.

"It's proving that no place is safe anymore," Lynn Sparks said.