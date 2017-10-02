Blessing Hospital details major emergency plans

Blessing Hospital officials say if something like the Las Vegas shooting happened here, the sheer number of casualties would overwhelm capacity of the hospital, but it wouldn't stop them from providing care.

Emergency coordinators say mutual aid agreements with ambulances across the area would be activated. Nurses and EMTs would begin triage, or assigning the order of patients needing immediate treatment, to avoid overwhelming the facility.

Coordinators also say every staff member in the hospital has a role to play in the event of a large scale emergency.

"That's designated ahead of time," Kate Rhoads, Blessing Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, said. "They know what their role is. We're able to utilize a lot more hands than we typically would in a regular day in the emergency room.

"We would begin transporting the more serious patients first," Michael McCarter, Blessing Hospital Emergency Medical Services System Coordinator, said. "The idea behind that is we wouldn't suddenly inundate the hospital with more than they can handle at one given point in time."

The plans are in conjunction with county and regional wide plans developed by the Adams County Emergency Management office. Blessing Hospital is the only trauma center around for over 100 miles, but officials say they do have plans with other local hospitals to help out during these types of events.