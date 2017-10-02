Ralls Co. superintendent details bomb threat response

Students gathered at the ball field while authorities investigated.

Ralls County R-II School District Superintendent Tara Lewis detailed the response by her staff and authorities after a bomb threat was made Monday morning.

Lewis sent an email to the "Ralls County R-II Community" on Monday at 3:40 p.m.

Lewis stated the school district was notified of the bomb threat at approximately 9 a.m. She stated "Mark Twain was alerted by the Center Police Department of an anonymous call to 911 threatening a bomb in multiple locations at Mark Twain."

The email stated after alerting the school, all students were asked to put their backpacks in the hallway. They were then taken to the elementary gymnasium.

According to Lewis, the district was asked to move students out of all facilities.

"We walked all (Pre-K)-12 students to the Mark Twain baseball field," Lewis stated, "which provided a set of restrooms and a pick-up location away from our emergency responder's set up."

Lewis stated faculty immediately met with parents and ensure they would leave with a parent or emergency contact.

Lewis stated she "was so pleased" with the rapid response from authorities.

"The facilities have now been deemed clear through thorough inspection," Lewis stated. "We will resume normal schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 3.

