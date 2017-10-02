Quincy firefighters to get training ahead of EAS switch

As Quincy prepares for jet service to come to the airport, the city's fire department will get additional training to land the larger aircraft.

The FAA requires firefighters to have special training for the landing and takeoff of a jet plane. All Quincy Firefighters will receive that training soon. Fire Chief Joe Henning says currently only a small pool has the certified training since the city hasn't seen large aircraft often. However, now with SkyWest coming to the city, all of the firefighters must be certified.

The department won't maintain staff at the airport's fire station full time right now, but Henning feels that will need to change if the jet services stay in town long term.

"The overtime solution will work short term," Henning said. "I just have concerns whether it's going to work long term or not. Certainly we have a two year commitment with SkyWest. We've got an obligation to do that. We're going to do everything in our power to do that, but I think it's better covered with dedicated manpower."

SkyWest will takeover for Cape Air as the Essential Air Service Carrier in Quincy starting December 1st.