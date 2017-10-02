Possible changes to Quincy's tree planting program

Some Alderman question whether changes should be made to Quincy's Fall Tree Planting Program.

During Monday's finance committee, Planning & Development director Chuck Bevelheimer told the council around 55 trees will be bought with this year's funding. Some alderman wondered if the program should move away from planting on city right of way and plant in residents yards instead because city workers are having a hard keeping up with the trimming.

"I have a feeling it would be tough to spend public money on, to plant trees on private property," Bevelheimer said. "That's something the legal team and tree commission will have to visit."

Legal counsel told the alderman he suspects the city can't do that, but will look into it. Council will vote on approving the contract with Leffers Landscape and Nursery next week.

