Monday's Area Scores - October 2

Alana Comstock's RBI triple was the difference in Palmyra's 5-4 win over Hannibal.

**High School Softball**



Hannibal: 4

Palmyra: 5

-- 9 Innings

Alana Comstock: Walk-off RBI triple (also winning pitcher)

Lauren Haye: solo HR



Monroe City: 16

Westran: 0

Grace Arnold: HR, 2 RBI's



Louisiana: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Maria Gutierrez: 2-4, 2 RBI's



Scotland County: 18

Schuyler County: 4



Marion County: 13

North Shelby: 7





**High School Tennis, Girls**



Quincy High: 6

QND: 3

Blue Devils: (9-2)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Macomb: 2

Canton: 1

Cameron Baker: GW goal

Marty Cobb: goal





**High School Volleyball**



Payson: 2

Unity: 0

25-8, 25-17

Cassie Eidson: 20 assists, 16 pts

Josie Stanford: 9 kills

Kaylee Nichols: 7 assists

Lady Indians: (22-1)



Central: 0

Illini West: 2

25-20, 25-11

Mackenzie Duffy: 13 digs



West Hancock: 2

Keokuk: 3

14-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12

Jakayla Hall: 22-of-23 serving



Brown County: 0

West Central: 2

25-23, 25-16

Lexi Maas: 11 assists



North Greene: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 1

11-25, 25-22, 26-24

Kaitlyn Leenerts: 17 pts





**High School Golf, Girls**



(Class 1 Sectional)

1) Macon: 370

6) Palmyra: 478



*Top Palmyra Individuals*

T-20) Sam Hirner

T-28) Olivia Sublette





**College Golf**



(Cougar Classic)

-- MEN (after the first round)

3) Hannibal-LaGrange: 295

4) Culver-Stockton: 301



*Top Individuals*

T-1) Robin Conlan (HLGU): 69

4) Tom Sims (HLGU): 71

T-5) Hunter Baggett (C-SC): 73

T-10) Hunter Bettis (C-SC): 75



-- WOMEN (after the first round)

5) Culver-Stockton: 370

7) Hannibal-LaGrange: 452



*Top Individual*

T-7) Lucy Clark (C-SC): 83