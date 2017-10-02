Monday's Area Scores - October 2

**High School Softball**
Hannibal: 4
Palmyra: 5
-- 9 Innings
Alana Comstock: Walk-off RBI triple (also winning pitcher)
Lauren Haye: solo HR
Monroe City: 16
Westran: 0
Grace Arnold: HR, 2 RBI's
Louisiana: 2
Montgomery County: 3
Maria Gutierrez: 2-4, 2 RBI's
Scotland County: 18
Schuyler County: 4
Marion County: 13
North Shelby: 7
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Quincy High: 6
QND: 3
Blue Devils: (9-2)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Macomb: 2
Canton: 1
Cameron Baker: GW goal
Marty Cobb: goal
**High School Volleyball**
Payson: 2
Unity: 0
25-8, 25-17
Cassie Eidson: 20 assists, 16 pts
Josie Stanford: 9 kills
Kaylee Nichols: 7 assists
Lady Indians: (22-1)
Central: 0
Illini West: 2
25-20, 25-11
Mackenzie Duffy: 13 digs
West Hancock: 2
Keokuk: 3
14-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12
Jakayla Hall: 22-of-23 serving
Brown County: 0
West Central: 2
25-23, 25-16
Lexi Maas: 11 assists
North Greene: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 1
11-25, 25-22, 26-24
Kaitlyn Leenerts: 17 pts
**High School Golf, Girls**
(Class 1 Sectional)
1) Macon: 370
6) Palmyra: 478
*Top Palmyra Individuals*
T-20) Sam Hirner
T-28) Olivia Sublette
**College Golf**
(Cougar Classic)
-- MEN (after the first round)
3) Hannibal-LaGrange: 295
4) Culver-Stockton: 301
*Top Individuals*
T-1) Robin Conlan (HLGU): 69
4) Tom Sims (HLGU): 71
T-5) Hunter Baggett (C-SC): 73
T-10) Hunter Bettis (C-SC): 75
-- WOMEN (after the first round)
5) Culver-Stockton: 370
7) Hannibal-LaGrange: 452
*Top Individual*
T-7) Lucy Clark (C-SC): 83
