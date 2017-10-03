Man arrested in connection with Macomb shots fired incident

An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.

In a news release, the Macomb Police Department reported JeQuann Johnson, 23, of Kewanee, was arrested Monday afternoon. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The release stated Johnson's arrest was related to an incident early Sunday morning in the 300 block of West Adams Street in Macomb. It stated officers determined a large fight took place and four shots were fired in the air during the altercation.

Police said several people were detained and interviewed before being released.

Macomb police reported the investigation led to officers identifying the suspect as Johnson.

The release stated investigators worked with authorities in Kewanee and located Johnson at 408 Washington St. It stated Johnson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Johnson was taken to the Henry County Jail. WGEM News has requested a mugshot.

Police said a second person, Ashton Powers, 20, of Kewanee, was with Johnson during the altercation in Macomb and was also arrested in Kewanee. They said he was charged with possession of a look-alike substance with intent to distribute.