Two-vehicle crash backs up Broadway traffic

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning backed up traffic on Broadway in Quincy. 

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at 7th and Broadway.

A person was seen trapped inside a vehicle. Emergency crews were attempting to get the person out.

One person was placed on a stretcher. 

Police said drivers of both vehicles were uninjured, however, a passenger had minor injuries. They said the driver of a Kia Soul was ticketed for failure to yield.

Traffic was backed up west on Broadway.

