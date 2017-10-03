Two-vehicle crash backs up Broadway traffic

EMS and fire personnel at the scene.

Emergency crews work at the scene.

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning backed up traffic on Broadway in Quincy.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at 7th and Broadway.

A person was seen trapped inside a vehicle. Emergency crews were attempting to get the person out.

One person was placed on a stretcher.

Police said drivers of both vehicles were uninjured, however, a passenger had minor injuries. They said the driver of a Kia Soul was ticketed for failure to yield.

Traffic was backed up west on Broadway.