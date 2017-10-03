Keokuk woman hit and killed by van - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk woman hit and killed by van

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk woman died Tuesday morning after she was struck by minivan, according to the medical examiner.

Lee County Medical Examiner Bill Young said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Hilton Road, near Keokuk. He said the call came in at 6:22 a.m.

Young said the unidentified 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"(The identity) will probably be released sometime today, but that depends on family notifications and other things," Young said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Young referred questions about the crash to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Stacy Weber said Iowa State Patrol was overseeing the investigation.

ISP didn't have any details available as of late Tuesday morning.

