Keokuk woman hit and killed by van

Tom Petty was found unconscious on Monday and rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ reports.More >>
Tom Petty was found unconscious on Monday and rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ reports.More >>
Discussion of the Vegas shooting dominated workplaces and local restaurants on Monday.More >>
Discussion of the Vegas shooting dominated workplaces and local restaurants on Monday.More >>
Blessing Hospital officials say if something like the Las Vegas shooting happened here, the sheer number of casualties would overwhelm capacity of the hospital, but it wouldn't stop them from providing care.More >>
Blessing Hospital officials say if something like the Las Vegas shooting happened here, the sheer number of casualties would overwhelm capacity of the hospital, but it wouldn't stop them from providing care.More >>
The mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night quickly sparked renewed debate about increased gun control, with several Democratic lawmakers demand change.More >>
The mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night quickly sparked renewed debate about increased gun control, with several Democratic lawmakers demand change.More >>
Authorities said all schools in the Ralls County R-II School District were evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.More >>
Authorities said all schools in the Ralls County R-II School District were evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.More >>
Ralls County R-II School District Superintendent Tara Lewis detailed the response by her staff and authorities after a bomb threat was made Monday morning.More >>
Ralls County R-II School District Superintendent Tara Lewis detailed the response by her staff and authorities after a bomb threat was made Monday morning.More >>
A local travel agent says the mass shooting in Las Vegas is a strong reminder that emergency preparedness is important when planning trips.More >>
A local travel agent says the mass shooting in Las Vegas is a strong reminder that emergency preparedness is important when planning trips.More >>
A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.More >>
A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.More >>
Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.More >>
Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.More >>
Police say officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a man after a traffic stop in Burlington.More >>
Police say officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a man after a traffic stop in Burlington.More >>