Burlington police ID man fatally shot after traffic stop - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burlington police ID man fatally shot after traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.

Witnesses have said two officers tackled the man when he tried to flee on foot Sunday afternoon. The Hawk Eye reports that police identified the man as 27-year-old Marquis "Bubba" Jones, who lived in Burlington.

Authorities haven't released the names of the officers involved nor said why Jones' vehicle was stopped. Court records say there had been a warrant issued for him on a parole violation.

Lt. Greg Allen says one officer fired his weapon and says a handgun not belonging to any officer was found at the scene. Allen didn't say who the gun belonged to, whether Jones had fired any weapon or pointed any at the officers.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.