Burlington police ID man fatally shot after traffic stop

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.

Witnesses have said two officers tackled the man when he tried to flee on foot Sunday afternoon. The Hawk Eye reports that police identified the man as 27-year-old Marquis "Bubba" Jones, who lived in Burlington.

Authorities haven't released the names of the officers involved nor said why Jones' vehicle was stopped. Court records say there had been a warrant issued for him on a parole violation.

Lt. Greg Allen says one officer fired his weapon and says a handgun not belonging to any officer was found at the scene. Allen didn't say who the gun belonged to, whether Jones had fired any weapon or pointed any at the officers.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

