Burlington police ID man fatally shot after traffic stop

Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.More >>
An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.More >>
An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.More >>
A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.More >>
A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.More >>
Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.More >>
Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.More >>
The Macomb Police Department is asking for help finding the person they say fired four shots into the air after a fight early Sunday morning.More >>
The Macomb Police Department is asking for help finding the person they say fired four shots into the air after a fight early Sunday morning.More >>
The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries.More >>
The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries.More >>
Quincy police have arrested the person they say robbed the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.More >>
Quincy police have arrested the person they say robbed the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker announced another arrest in a multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative aimed at curbing the flow of methamphetamine into McDonough County.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker announced another arrest in a multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative aimed at curbing the flow of methamphetamine into McDonough County.More >>
The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of the Edina, Missouri, mayor.More >>
The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of the Edina, Missouri, mayor.More >>
The teenager who hit a woman with her car Sunday in Hannibal was charged, according to police.More >>
The teenager who hit a woman with her car Sunday in Hannibal was charged, according to police.More >>