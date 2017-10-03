2017 Coats for Kids Campaign

Hundreds of kids in the Tri-States need a coat to keep them warm this fall and winter and you can help.

Altrusa International of Quincy, Reliable Pest Solutions and WGEM are teaming again up for the annual Coats for Kids campaign. Through Oct. 16, you can donate any new or gently used coats at Farm and Home Supply stores in Quincy, Hannibal, Keokuk and Pittsfield.

All the donations stay local and organizers say it's important to remember to donate hats, gloves and scarves as well.

Coats collected in Quincy will be distributed on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Masonic Temple at 5th and Jersey in Quincy.

To receive a coat in Hannibal, contact Douglass Community Center. In Keokuk, contact God's Way Christian Center.

No registration is necessary.

You can drop off a new or gently used coat in the collection bins at any of the following businesses:

Farm & Home Supply (Quincy, Hannibal, Pittsfield and Keokuk)

St. Francis Church

Blessed Sacrament Church

Blessing Hospital cafeteria at 14th and Oak

Thanks to the Wash Tub in Quincy for providing coat cleaning services.