Second annual wellness conference at QHS

Quincy Senior High students will take time out of their normal schedule Wednesday to learn from different professionals in the community on a variety of mental health and wellness topics.

QHS School Administrator Lisa Otten said the student wellness conference is similar in format to their Quincy Conference.

From 3 keynote speakers to over 50 community partners, the students will have the opportunity to learn about a number of mental health related topics.

Otten said a second annual conference wasn't supposed to happen.

"Our community partners found it very successful," said Otten. We had students saying this is amazing. We want this back again so we just went with it and started immediately planning."

QHS School Administrator Lisa Otten said the conference was created to address mental health but the whole idea was the students'.

"This idea came about to hold a conference addressing mental health, really this whole idea of the conference was student-started."

Otten said the school is not sure if they will have a third conference next year. She said school administrators will make a decision based on what their students need.

QHS also added a parent/guardian portion to the conference which is from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

