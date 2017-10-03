Local organizations host social services fair

Several local organizations teamed up Tuesday to provide services for the homeless and unemployed in Adams County.

The Salvation Army and Vatterott College held a social services fair Tuesday at the Kroc Center. Several local services provided the public with services like flu shots, eye exams and hair cuts. Organizers say the fair was designed to give people a one stop shop to be ready for a job or interview.

"We have health care providers, social service agencies, educators, a lot of different agencies that we think will be able to help people today," Cherie Brocaille with Vatterott said. "The beauty of it is, they're all here in one room instead of scattered all over the community."

Vatterott College will also be holding a job fair next Thursday on the Quincy Campus.





