QHS students make prosthetic limbs for project

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy High School anatomy students got the chance to show off their skills to the experts Tuesday.

Students made functioning prosthetic limbs as part of a class project, and Tuesday they showed them off to a panel of judges that included Superintendent Roy Webb, Dr. George Crickard, and a QHS mom who is also an amputee.

This is part of the students ongoing lesson plan on the human body.
 

