Vacant house catches fire in eastern Knox County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vacant house catches fire in eastern Knox County

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
A view of the smoke coming from the house following a fire Tuesday night. A view of the smoke coming from the house following a fire Tuesday night.
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A vacant home in Newark, Missouri was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 314 W. Fresh St. around 7 p.m. after a passerby saw flames coming from the house.

Heavy smoke was still coming from the home around 8 p.m.

Firefighters with the Newark Fire Department said the home was destroyed. They haven't determined a cause yet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.