Vacant house catches fire in eastern Knox County

A view of the smoke coming from the house following a fire Tuesday night.

A vacant home in Newark, Missouri was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 314 W. Fresh St. around 7 p.m. after a passerby saw flames coming from the house.

Heavy smoke was still coming from the home around 8 p.m.

Firefighters with the Newark Fire Department said the home was destroyed. They haven't determined a cause yet.