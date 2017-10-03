Imo's Pizza in Quincy closes doors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Imo's Pizza in Quincy closes doors

Imo's Pizza has closed in Quincy.

The manager at the company's Troy, Missouri location confirmed the restaurant at 3250 Broadway closed Tuesday.

It opened at that location in June 2015 and remains unclear why it's closing after two years of business in the Gem City.

