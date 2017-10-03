Quincy man recalls night of Las Vegas shooting

Koch's hotel was roughly three miles from where the shooting took place.

Dennis Koch has lots of memories on his phone from his Vegas vacation, the memory of the PA announcement in his hotel will always stick with him.

"No details." Koch said. "You could tell he was a little excited in his voice. 'Okay what's going on? Let's turn on the TV.'"

Koch said his family visited Las Vegas to celebrate his wife's birthday and sister's anniversary. Sunday night after visiting the fountain at the Bellagio Hotel, they went back to their hotel, Hilton Grand Vacations at the Flamingo.

"They have their security for fire alarms, and things like that, and they came across the speakers in everybody's rooms, and said for your own safety please stay in your room." Koch said.

Koch also said that he's thankful that they were safe in their room when the shooting happened.

"It's like wow, if we had gone to see Blue Man Group that night, we would have been walking out about the time that he started shooting, and it's like glad we decided not to do that." Koch said.

While he said the events have been on his family's mind these past few days, it won't deter him from going back to Las Vegas.

"These are, unfortunately they do happen, and there's crazy people out there, and it could happen in Quincy just as easily as it could happen any place else." Koch said.

Koch also advised fellow travelers to always bring identification with them, in the event that something catastrophic were to happen.