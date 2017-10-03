Therapist discusses how to talk to children about violence

Therapists at Cornerstone encourage parents to talk to their children about the recent event in Las Vegas.

Officials at Cornerstone in Quincy say its important to have conversations with your children especially in the aftermath of a violent event.

Therapist Nakita Dent said that often times parents don't realize just how much their kids actually know.

However, she said the information you share with your children, should be determined by how old they are.

"Consider your child's age and their developmental stage to share information that maybe they need to know, that's important." Dent said. "But don't give really exact gruesome details, something that might scare them."

Dent also said that if parents think their children need to talk to someone about the issues, both Cornerstone and school counselors are good options.