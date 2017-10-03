Hannibal Fire Department to receive radiation detectors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Fire Department to receive radiation detectors

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Fire Department will soon get new equipment that can help the community in emergencies involving radiation.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources hosted a training for radiation detection and now Hannibal firefighters will have that equipment on hand. City Council authorized an agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to receive the equipment used in the class. DNR will buy the equipment and give it to the department while hosting future training classes. 

Officials say they're excited to receive the expensive equipment to keep the area safe.

"We are one of the hazmat teams in our region," Deputy Chief Mike Benjamin said. "We are one of the main ones. We have a lot of technician level people. That would kind of be in our repertoire to have to answer these calls."

DNR will maintain and calibrate the equipment for five years. After that, the fire department will have sole ownership of the detectors. 

Also out of city council:

  • Donald Bastian was appointed to Hannibal's vacant municipal judge position after council voted four to two. Bastian is from Hannibal and currently works as an attorney in the city. The previous judge recently retired.
  • Council approved a new contract with AT&T for their phone services. 
  • Former councilman Gordon Ipson was appointed to the Industrial Development Authority. 
