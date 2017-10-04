Local students visit fire department - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local students visit fire department

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
A firefighter crawls around giving high five to students to help get over any fears of the crew.
Students clap after seeing firefighters come down the station pole.
A volunteer firefighter logo on the side of a student's boot.
Student gives a hug to Sparky the fire dog after a tour of Central Station.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Firefighters hope a meeting with students will help in case of an emergency at their home.

Students from St. Peter Catholic School toured Quincy's Central Station learning about what firefighters do every day. Firefighter Michael Dade says crews meet with the younger students, wanting them to know firefighters are just like everyone else. 

It also helps to see firefighters put on their gear to get over any fears in case of a fire.

"Children of that age tend to be scared of fire and might be inclined to hide from us making it harder for us to find them," Dade said. "So it's important that they're not afraid of us when we are geared up."

Firefighters will kick off Fire Prevention Week this Sunday at the Quincy Mall parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

