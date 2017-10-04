Tuesday's Area Scores - October 3

**High School Golf, Boys**
(Class 3A Belleville East Regional)
1) Quincy High: 304
2) Edwardsville: 311
3) O'Fallon: 341
*Top Blue Devils*
1) Parker Campbell: 72 (+1)
T-2) TJ Wensing: 73
5) Jimmie Patterson: 74
(Class 2A Roxana Regional)
1) QND: 297
2) Alton Marquette: 319
3) Highland: 338
*Top Raiders*
1) Alex McCulla: 70 (-2)
2) Reis Dreyer: 73
4) David Hutson: 75
(Class 2A Macomb Regional)
1) Macomb: 319
2) Galesburg: 320
3) Peoria Notre Dame: 324
*Top Bombers*
3) John Michael Nixa: 75
Braeden Duncan: 80
Blaine Sutton/Eddie Burke: 82
(Class 1A Brown County Regional)
1) Pittsfield: 356
2) Rushville-Industry: 368
3) Central: 371
*Area Sectional Qualifiers*
Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 80
Gage Moller (Unity): 82
Jacob Deitrich (Illini West): 85
Grant Ohnemus (Unity): 88
Trey Peters (LIberty): 88
Nicholas Howell (Western): 90
Jackson Murphy (Illini West): 91
Joe Janssen (Southeastern): 92
Trevor Voss (Payson): 93
(Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional)
-- West Central's Cole Williams and Braden McLaughlin both shoot 81 and advance to sectional
**High School Tennis, Girls**
(Class 1 Sectional)
-- Palmyra doubles team -- Kendra Maples and Emmy Griesbaum win match 6-3, 6-0 and advance to state
**High School Cross Country**
(CCC Meet)
-- GIRLS
Centralia wins team title
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 21:10
5) MaKayla Dickerson (Highland): 23:24
6) Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 23:36
-- BOYS
Clark County wins team title
*Top Area Individuals
1) Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 18:11
2) Corbyn Harper (Clark County): 18:55
3) Cole Kirchner (Clark County): 18:57
(Centerville Meet)
-- Fort Madison's Sierra Howardson and Aaron Steffensmeier win individual titles
(Jacksonville Triangular)
-- GIRLS
QND finishes 2nd as a team
*Top Individual*
4) Emma Borrowman
-- BOYS
QND finishes 3rd as a team
*Top Individual*
11) Nathan Haxel
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Quincy High: 1
Moline: 3
Robby Phillips: goal
Blue Devils: finish 4-1 in the WB6 and share conference title with Rock Island
Hannibal: 9
Moberly: 0
Cory Allensworth/Adam Albright: Hat tricks
Pirates: (16-4,9-0)
**High School Volleyball**
Galesburg: 0
Quincy High: 2
24-14, 25-15
Ali Spohr: 12 assists, 7 aces
Kailey Owsley: 13 digs
Blue Devils: (17-7, 6-0)
QND: 2
Southeastern: 0
25-12, 25-16
Sydney Hummert: 10 kills
Maddie Peters: 11 assists
Abbey Owen: 10 assists
Lady Raiders: (20-6)
Payson: 2
Pittsfield: 0
25-6, 25-12
Cassie Eidson: 24 assists, 12 pts
Kamryn Flesner: 12 kills
Lady Indians: (23-1)
West Prairie: 2
Knoxville: 0
25-14, 25-14
Lady Cyclones: (15-5, 9-0)
Fort Madison: 3
Fairfield: 0
25-13, 25-19, 25-18
Lady Hounds: win conference title
Illini West: 1
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
25-22, 19-25, 25-20
Mackenzie Duffy: 23 digs
Liberty: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-16, 26-24
Paige Knuffman: 14 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs
Brown County: 0
Greenfield: 2
25-20, 25-22
Alexis Doyle: 15 digs
**College Volleyball**
Quincy: 3
Missouri S&T: 2
Lady Hawks: (3-13, 2-6)
Clarke: 3
Culver-Stockton: 1
Kendra Gengenbacher: 14 digs
Lady Wildcats: (7-15, 1-8)
**College Golf**
(Cougar Classic)
-- Hannibal-LaGrange (Men) win tournament (led by tournament champ Robin Conlan)
-- Culver-Stockton (Men) finish in 4th place (led by Hunter Baggett: tied for 6th)
-- Culver-Stockton (Women) finish in 5th place (led by Lucy Clark: 6th place)
-- Hannibal-LaGrange (Women) finish in 7th place (led by Lynzie Emerson: 17th place)
