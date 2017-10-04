Tuesday's Area Scores - October 3

**High School Golf, Boys**



(Class 3A Belleville East Regional)

1) Quincy High: 304

2) Edwardsville: 311

3) O'Fallon: 341



*Top Blue Devils*

1) Parker Campbell: 72 (+1)

T-2) TJ Wensing: 73

5) Jimmie Patterson: 74



(Class 2A Roxana Regional)

1) QND: 297

2) Alton Marquette: 319

3) Highland: 338



*Top Raiders*

1) Alex McCulla: 70 (-2)

2) Reis Dreyer: 73

4) David Hutson: 75



(Class 2A Macomb Regional)

1) Macomb: 319

2) Galesburg: 320

3) Peoria Notre Dame: 324



*Top Bombers*

3) John Michael Nixa: 75

Braeden Duncan: 80

Blaine Sutton/Eddie Burke: 82



(Class 1A Brown County Regional)

1) Pittsfield: 356

2) Rushville-Industry: 368

3) Central: 371



*Area Sectional Qualifiers*

Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 80

Gage Moller (Unity): 82

Jacob Deitrich (Illini West): 85

Grant Ohnemus (Unity): 88

Trey Peters (LIberty): 88

Nicholas Howell (Western): 90

Jackson Murphy (Illini West): 91

Joe Janssen (Southeastern): 92

Trevor Voss (Payson): 93



(Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional)

-- West Central's Cole Williams and Braden McLaughlin both shoot 81 and advance to sectional





**High School Tennis, Girls**



(Class 1 Sectional)

-- Palmyra doubles team -- Kendra Maples and Emmy Griesbaum win match 6-3, 6-0 and advance to state





**High School Cross Country**



(CCC Meet)

-- GIRLS

Centralia wins team title



*Top Area Individuals*

1) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 21:10

5) MaKayla Dickerson (Highland): 23:24

6) Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 23:36



-- BOYS

Clark County wins team title



*Top Area Individuals

1) Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 18:11

2) Corbyn Harper (Clark County): 18:55

3) Cole Kirchner (Clark County): 18:57



(Centerville Meet)

-- Fort Madison's Sierra Howardson and Aaron Steffensmeier win individual titles



(Jacksonville Triangular)

-- GIRLS

QND finishes 2nd as a team



*Top Individual*

4) Emma Borrowman



-- BOYS

QND finishes 3rd as a team



*Top Individual*

11) Nathan Haxel





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Quincy High: 1

Moline: 3

Robby Phillips: goal

Blue Devils: finish 4-1 in the WB6 and share conference title with Rock Island



Hannibal: 9

Moberly: 0

Cory Allensworth/Adam Albright: Hat tricks

Pirates: (16-4,9-0)





**High School Volleyball**



Galesburg: 0

Quincy High: 2

24-14, 25-15

Ali Spohr: 12 assists, 7 aces

Kailey Owsley: 13 digs

Blue Devils: (17-7, 6-0)



QND: 2

Southeastern: 0

25-12, 25-16

Sydney Hummert: 10 kills

Maddie Peters: 11 assists

Abbey Owen: 10 assists

Lady Raiders: (20-6)



Payson: 2

Pittsfield: 0

25-6, 25-12

Cassie Eidson: 24 assists, 12 pts

Kamryn Flesner: 12 kills

Lady Indians: (23-1)



West Prairie: 2

Knoxville: 0

25-14, 25-14

Lady Cyclones: (15-5, 9-0)



Fort Madison: 3

Fairfield: 0

25-13, 25-19, 25-18

Lady Hounds: win conference title



Illini West: 1

Monmouth-Roseville: 2

25-22, 19-25, 25-20

Mackenzie Duffy: 23 digs



Liberty: 2

West Hancock: 0

25-16, 26-24

Paige Knuffman: 14 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs



Brown County: 0

Greenfield: 2

25-20, 25-22

Alexis Doyle: 15 digs





**College Volleyball**



Quincy: 3

Missouri S&T: 2

Lady Hawks: (3-13, 2-6)



Clarke: 3

Culver-Stockton: 1

Kendra Gengenbacher: 14 digs

Lady Wildcats: (7-15, 1-8)





**College Golf**



(Cougar Classic)

-- Hannibal-LaGrange (Men) win tournament (led by tournament champ Robin Conlan)

-- Culver-Stockton (Men) finish in 4th place (led by Hunter Baggett: tied for 6th)



-- Culver-Stockton (Women) finish in 5th place (led by Lucy Clark: 6th place)

-- Hannibal-LaGrange (Women) finish in 7th place (led by Lynzie Emerson: 17th place)