2 arrested for Macomb cell phone store burglary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

2 arrested for Macomb cell phone store burglary

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
Michael Davis (left) and William Sanders. Michael Davis (left) and William Sanders.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Macomb police said two people were in custody Wednesday afternoon for the burglary of the US Cellular store at 726 E. Jackson St. back in July.

In a Facebook post, police said Michael Davis, 24, of Chicago, and William Sanders, 31, of Bellwood, were the ones responsible for breaking into the store on July 7 and stealing about $33,000 in cell phones and accessories.

The release stated the two were arrested July 31 after taking $60,000 worth of cell phones from a store in Davenport, Iowa. Macomb police said Davis and Sanders were still in the Scott County, Iowa, jail as of Wednesday morning.

Police reported they're are also investigating similar burglaries in neighboring Illinois communities, and in the neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin.

Macomb Police reported they are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.