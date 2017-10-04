2 arrested for Macomb cell phone store burglary

Macomb police said two people were in custody Wednesday afternoon for the burglary of the US Cellular store at 726 E. Jackson St. back in July.

In a Facebook post, police said Michael Davis, 24, of Chicago, and William Sanders, 31, of Bellwood, were the ones responsible for breaking into the store on July 7 and stealing about $33,000 in cell phones and accessories.

The release stated the two were arrested July 31 after taking $60,000 worth of cell phones from a store in Davenport, Iowa. Macomb police said Davis and Sanders were still in the Scott County, Iowa, jail as of Wednesday morning.

Police reported they're are also investigating similar burglaries in neighboring Illinois communities, and in the neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin.

Macomb Police reported they are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on the case.