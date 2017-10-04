ACHD hosting additional drive-thru flu clinic

The Adams County Health Department announced an additional drive-thru flu clinic scheduled for next week.

The clinic will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the health department facility at 330 Vermont in Quincy.

ACHD stated with insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, the copay may be free. They asked that residents bring their insurance cards to the flu clinics. They stated without insurance a standard flu vaccine is $25 and the high dose vaccine is $45.

Remaining flu clinics are below:

Mendon Grade School Thursday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Payson Grade School Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adams County Health Department Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



For more information on the flu clinics, frequently asked questions and CDC information, go to flu.adamscountyhealthdepartment.com or contact the health department at 217-222-8440.