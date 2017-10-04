ACHD hosting additional drive-thru flu clinic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

ACHD hosting additional drive-thru flu clinic

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Health Department announced an additional drive-thru flu clinic scheduled for next week. 

The clinic will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the health department facility at 330 Vermont in Quincy.

ACHD stated with insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, the copay may be free. They asked that residents bring their insurance cards to the flu clinics. They stated without insurance a standard flu vaccine is $25 and the high dose vaccine is $45.

Remaining flu clinics are below:

  • Mendon Grade School
    • Thursday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Payson Grade School
    • Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Adams County Health Department
    • Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the flu clinics, frequently asked questions and CDC information, go to flu.adamscountyhealthdepartment.com or contact the health department at 217-222-8440. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.