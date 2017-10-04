Government agency warns of 'tragedy scams' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Government agency warns of 'tragedy scams'

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
The warning about scams from the Department of Homeland Security
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you want to donate to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a scam warning.

DHS is telling organizations that after the shooting and recent hurricanes, you may notice more emails asking for donations. Michael Funk, the I.T. director for Quincy Media said when you see those emails, review them carefully to look for anything suspicious.

"The number one thing that most people should do is if it seems wrong, feels wrong, or the name seems close to a national organization or an organization you know, it's probably fraudulent," Funk said.

Experts say do your research before donating to any organization. Make sure it's a legitimate charity and don't click on links in unsolicited emails.


 

