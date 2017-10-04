Authorities respond to emergency plane landing

Imo's Pizza has closed in Quincy.More >>
Imo's Pizza has closed in Quincy.More >>
Several local organizations teamed up today to provide services for the homeless and unemployed in Adams County.More >>
Several local organizations teamed up today to provide services for the homeless and unemployed in Adams County.More >>
More than 22 percent of jobs in Adams County are manufacturing jobs, according to local officials. On Tuesday, city leaders and manufacturers kicked-off manufacturers month to highlight the importance of the industry in the Tri-States.More >>
More than 22 percent of jobs in Adams County are manufacturing jobs, according to local officials. On Tuesday, city leaders and manufacturers kicked-off manufacturers month to highlight the importance of the industry in the Tri-States.More >>
Looking for a way to help out those in need this holiday season? It's as easy as cleaning out your closet!More >>
Looking for a way to help out those in need this holiday season? It's as easy as cleaning out your closet! WGEM, Reliable Pest Solutions & Altrusa International of Quincy are collecting coats for the annual Coats For Kids campaign.More >>
A Keokuk elementary school teacher died early Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle, school officials said.More >>
A Keokuk elementary school teacher died early Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle, school officials said.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning backed up traffic on Broadway in Quincy.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning backed up traffic on Broadway in Quincy.More >>
An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.More >>
An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.More >>