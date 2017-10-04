Authorities respond to emergency plane landing

Brown County, Illinois, emergency management said authorities responded to an emergency plane landing Wednesday evening on a highway north of Mt. Sterling.

Emergency Management Director Curt Hannig said the plane landed on IL 99, approximately 1.5 miles north of Mt. Sterling. Crews were called to the incident at about 5:15 p.m.

"It was a small, private plane that landed just north of the golf course," Hannig said. "But they landed safely."

Hannig said the sheriff's office went to the scene, along with the airport manager.

"I guess they'll see what they can do to start it up and take off," Hannig said.

A witness said he was driving north on IL-99 when he saw the plane coming down a hill going south. He said the pilot got out of the plane and told the witness to call 911.

"I came over the hill and saw the plane coming right at me," the witness said. "I'm just glad the pilot is alright and nobody was injured."

Authorities have not released any information on the incident at this point.