Lee County call center expands facility, adds jobs

Recent unemployment numbers show that Lee County, Iowa is the worst in the state in terms of unemployment.

But, a recent expansion at a local call center promises to change those numbers.

Thomas Cardella and Associates is a call center on Main Street in Keokuk.

Management said the center is adding 75 more jobs and has started a 4,000 square foot expansion project.

With a need for jobs in the community, the center is looking for locals to apply.

The big board in the manager's office is about to get bigger, as the company plans to have 360 employees by January 1, 2018.

"This year we started to hit our stride," Manager Corey Samuels said. "We got a couple of real good clients in now and so we are expanding extremely fast."

The company is a call center, where employees handle customer service needs and telemarketing.

"We have in-bound and out-bound calling so we have filled up our area and we are moving next door and doing a 4,000 square foot project," Samuels said.

Economic Developers said the project is coming at a perfect time, as unemployment numbers continue to rise.

"Unfortunately, Lee County is over six percent unemployment rate based upon the numbers we have seen and that's the highest in the state again," Joe Steil with Lee County Economic Development said. "This comes as a welcomed opportunity so we can get people employed."

Manager Corey Samuels said starting pay is at $9.10 an hour and there is upward movement. He says employees have stayed with the company since it opened in 2008.

"We have a little bit of everything here from very educated to like I said, 16-year-old high school students. We only promote from within," Samuels said.

The city said the jobs will help the local economy and it welcomes this growth.

"The ball is rolling," Mayor Tom Marion said. "One company expands and hires more people. We have had Keokuk Steel Castings purchased and reopened and they continue to hire more people. It just snowballs into something along these lines. More jobs means happier people. "

Management is looking for job applications right now. You can apply online or in person at the center.

