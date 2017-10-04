Senior meal site to close in rural area

A senior meal site in Donnellson, Iowa is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Iowa has been providing services for 43 years at the United Methodist Church on University Street. The meal site provides nutritious food for seniors in the community, five days a week.

Residents who use the center are now worried, because without a regular restaurant or grocery store, finding a meal will be difficult.

"A lot of people depend on this to be their main meal of the day and if they don't get it, 'then what are they going to get to eat?' And a lot of people come here for the social aspect. We have one lady that is 90 years old and this is her only social activity," Regular Gayle Austin said.

The agency says they had to close this site and seven others around the state due to budget cuts.

Residents will now have to go to the Fort Madison, Keokuk, or Burlington locations.

Other meal options outside of Milestones Area Agency on Aging:

Mom's Meals: 866-971-6667

Sisters Entrees 515-332-1928

GA Foods 800-852-2211

Homestyle Direct: 866-735-0921