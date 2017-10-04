Senior meal site to close in rural area - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Senior meal site to close in rural area

Posted:
Senior Meal Site at 211 University Street in Donnellson. Senior Meal Site at 211 University Street in Donnellson.
Food and drink served at the site. Food and drink served at the site.
Residents meeting at the center Wednesday morning. Residents meeting at the center Wednesday morning.
Site is located in the basement. Site is located in the basement.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging helped provide meals at the site. Milestones Area Agency on Aging helped provide meals at the site.
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A senior meal site in Donnellson, Iowa is closing its doors at the end of the month. 

The Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Iowa has been providing services for 43 years at the United Methodist Church on University Street. The meal site provides nutritious food for seniors in the community, five days a week.

Residents who use the center are now worried, because without a regular restaurant or grocery store, finding a meal will be difficult. 

"A lot of people depend on this to be their main meal of the day and if they don't get it, 'then what are they going to get to eat?' And a lot of people come here for the social aspect. We have one lady that is 90 years old and this is her only social activity," Regular Gayle Austin said.

The agency says they had to close this site and seven others around the state due to budget cuts.

Residents will now have to go to the Fort Madison, Keokuk, or Burlington locations.

Other meal options outside of Milestones Area Agency on Aging:

Mom's Meals: 866-971-6667

Sisters Entrees 515-332-1928 

GA Foods 800-852-2211

Homestyle Direct: 866-735-0921

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.