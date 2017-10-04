Fire damages Quincy home

A view of the home on Rutledge Place that caught fire Wednesday evening.

A fire damaged a home near Baldwin School in Quincy Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the home at 3206 Rutledge Place just after 6:30 p.m.

There was heavy fire damage to the front of the home, and firefighters punched a hole in the side of the house.

Neighbors say flames shot high into the sky. A neighbor said they saw black smoke in the sky as far away as Ellington School on the north side of Quincy.

The man who owns the home said he wasn't home at the time, but was told by the people who were there that something caught the couch on fire, and the flames spread quickly from there.

A resident said he ran over to check on the home and already saw people outside the house. He said firefighters showed up moments later.

The homeowner said he's owned the house from 10 years, and his father owned the house for 13 years before that.

Deputy Chief Steve Salrin with Quincy Fire Department said there was extensive damage throughout the home.

"The family lost a lot of things." Salrin added.

Salrin said investigators were coming in to figure out why the couch caught fire.