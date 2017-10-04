New study shows many Illinois residents not finishing college

Oliver said that a college degree is someone nobody can take away from you.

The study states that many Illinois students are avoiding higher education because of the costs.

A new study shows that more people are choosing to quit college, or not go at all because of the cost.

The study, conducted by EMC Research and Country Financial found that the average student loan debt in Illinois is roughly $36,000.

Caleb Voss owns Rafter V Horseshoeing, and he works with horses in both Missouri and Illinois.

"I started to go to college, and I kind of decided that wasn't for me after a semester." Voss said. "I started shoeing horses pretty soon after that."

While Voss said he didn't leave because of costs, others have. The study states that over half of Illinois residents choose to drop out of college due to the cost.

Tom Oliver, the Vice President for Enrollment Management at Quincy University said the cost of higher education is well worth it.

"It has always been demonstrated time and time again that higher education is one of the best long term investments that a student can make in his or her future." Oliver said. "That is the one thing that can't be taken away."

Students like Cole Bradshaw, who is in the second year of his six year pursuit of a law degree said their desired careers require a college education, so they've done plenty of research on the financial side of higher education.

"I think its very important even for students in high school to take initiative and familiarize themselves with financial aid, and our government to know just what options they have available." Bradshaw said.

However, Voss added that he sees value in being able to go straight into the workforce after graduating high school.

"A job where you can go to work right away that still pays decent, you know its a great way to go." Voss said. "Finding a niche I think is a huge benefit in the economy we have right now."

Oliver also said that its important for students who are hoping to attend higher education, to look at multiple universities, and find the one with the best financial and academic package. He also noted that universities typically have the best financial aid offers.

