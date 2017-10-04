Local students learn safety tips for walking to school

It's something every parent worries about -- their child hurt while walking to school. Wednesday in Quincy there was an effort to prevent that.

Safe Kids Adams County says every day more than 40 kids nationwide are hit by a car. The organization teamed up with teachers, parents and students at Washington Elementary showing kids how to walk safely and recognize pedestrian dangers.

The effort was part of International Walk to School Day, more than a 250,000 kids across the U.S. participated.