Blessing Hospital to offer care at rural grocery store

Plans for a new facility inside a Canton, Missouri grocery store will help residents get healthcare in a convenient way.

In just two months residents can walk into County Market and meet with health professionals during times when other clinics are closed. Residents say if they're sick in the afternoon hours, they try to hold off going to the doctor until the office reopens the next day.

"A lot of times I don't get care when I should," Andrew Walsh said. "I'll sometimes wait until the next day rather than going to Quincy just for that."

Blessing Hospital says its new service, Convenient Care, should take care of the problem.

"They're going to have everyday evening hours as well as being available on the weekend," Blessing Health System CEO & President Maureen Kahn said.

Kahn says many families don't want to travel to Quincy unless there's an emergency.

"The national discussion has been access to care," Kahn explained. "That has been an issue that everybody is looking at how do we correct the situation."

Families in Lewis County feel this is a step towards it.

"It's nice that they keep us in mind and they're trying to branch out to the rural communities because it's bad when we have to travel," Kim Porter said.

Kahn reminds people emergency care will still need to go through the hospital.

"If you're going to need to have stitches or you think you have a broken bone, there's no x-ray available at this center," Kahn explained."

However for strep throat, stomach aches or other sickness problems, Convenient Care can suffice. Good news for those needing help quickly.

"In rural areas, we don't always have easy access," Walsh added. "We can get it, but it's not always easy."

Blessing's Convenient Care will open on December 1st. The hours will be Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.