Back on Track: Improved defense paves way for Quincy's WB6 surge

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It wasn't too long ago, 33 days to be exact, when there were more questions than answers.



The Quincy High School football team lost back-to-back games to begin the season and gave up a combined 96 points to Belleville West and Alton.



Ever since the Blue Devil defense has answered the call during the team's four-game winning streak.



They have only surrendered 63 points in the stretch of success and held the prolific Rock Island Alleman offense to just one touchdown last week.



Head coach Rick Little says the defense has played a key role in getting Quincy back on track.



"We got healthier one, but two, I think guys are kind of settled into their roles. We got less players playing both ways now, too, which is a great thing," Little said.



"But our seniors I think you really look to them as guys that really have jump-started our success on defense so far."



According to defensive lineman Daniel Fross, "We've heard the critics but we try and ignore it, and just shut them out. The main thing is we just have to do our jobs. That's what we've been doing. We've stepped it up and set the tone on this defense and that's made us even better."



With the Western Big Six title likely to be decided Friday night the Blue Devils face-off against Moline, who also lost its first two games only to bounce back with four consecutive victories and the Maroons have scored at least 35 points in each of those four contests.



Quincy expects a physical affair but one they are prepared to take on.



"A physical game. Big hits and we're going to have to come at them," linebacker Masen Blakemore explained.



"It's all about being physical and the effort you put into the game."



On Moline, Little added: "They're a team that really gets after it right now. They're 3-0 (in the WB6) and they see the same thing we see which is a potential conference championship looming if you can get this win. We know that. They know that. There's going to be no secrets on Friday."



Quincy enters the game with 10 straight conference wins. Ironically the last time they played Moline on the road ended with the Blue Devils last Western Big Six loss in 2015.