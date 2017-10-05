Wednesday's Area Scores - October 4

QND defeats Macomb in straight sets for Rich Meyer's 800th win as a head coach.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



QHS: 4

QND: 6

Seth Anderson: 2 goals

Jaeden Smith: Hat trick



Macomb: 4

Limestone: 2





**High School Golf, Girls**



(Class 2A Moline Regional)

1) Quincy High: 351

2) Galesburg: 355

3) Dunlap: 358



-- Top Blue Devil Individuals

*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf: 74

5) Avery Scott: 83



(Class 1A Camp Point Regional)

1) Macomb: 353

2) Pittsfield: 362

3) Central: 368

*Medalist* Emma Thorman (Macomb): 75



-- Area Sectional Qualifiers

Grace Frese (QND): 84

Maggie Cockerill (West Central): 95

Kelsey Knorr (Southeastern): 100

Lindsay May (QND): 102

Jayna Herzog (Beardstown): 102

Hannah Cannon (West Central): 102

Emily Cantor (Rushville-Industry): 104





**High School Softball**



(Class 2 District 7 Quarterfinals)

Louisiana: 3

Clark County: 13

-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Thursday, 4 p.m.)



Mark Twain: 2

Monroe City: 17

-- Monroe City vs. Highland (Thursday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 16 Quarterfinals*

Brookfield: 2

South Shelby: 4

-- South Shelby vs. Marceline (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 11 Quarterfinals*

Novinger: 1

Scotland County: 16

-- Scotland County vs. Knox County (Thursday, 5 p.m.)



Schuyler County: 12

Brashear: 2

-- Canton vs. Schuyler County (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*

Marion County: 15

Bucklin: 14

-- Marion County vs. LaPlata (Thursday, 5 p.m.)



North Shelby: 2

Bevier: 12





**High School Volleyball**



QND: 2

Macomb: 0

25-11, 25-19

Rich Meyer: 800th career win

Sydney Hummert: 11 kills, 10 digs

Anna Dively: 12 assists



Southeastern: 0

West Prairie: 2

25-9, 25-16

Lady Cyclones: (16-5)





**College Soccer**



-- WOMEN

Missouri Valley: 1

Culver-Stockton: 1

Final/Double OT

Leah Miller: goal

Lady Wildcats: (6-4-1, 2-2-1)



2) Missouri Valley: 1

Culver-Stockton: 0

Wildcats: (4-4-3, 2-3)