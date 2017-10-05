Wednesday's Area Scores - October 4

**High School Soccer, Boys**
QHS: 4
QND: 6
Seth Anderson: 2 goals
Jaeden Smith: Hat trick
Macomb: 4
Limestone: 2
**High School Golf, Girls**
(Class 2A Moline Regional)
1) Quincy High: 351
2) Galesburg: 355
3) Dunlap: 358
-- Top Blue Devil Individuals
*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf: 74
5) Avery Scott: 83
(Class 1A Camp Point Regional)
1) Macomb: 353
2) Pittsfield: 362
3) Central: 368
*Medalist* Emma Thorman (Macomb): 75
-- Area Sectional Qualifiers
Grace Frese (QND): 84
Maggie Cockerill (West Central): 95
Kelsey Knorr (Southeastern): 100
Lindsay May (QND): 102
Jayna Herzog (Beardstown): 102
Hannah Cannon (West Central): 102
Emily Cantor (Rushville-Industry): 104
**High School Softball**
(Class 2 District 7 Quarterfinals)
Louisiana: 3
Clark County: 13
-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Thursday, 4 p.m.)
Mark Twain: 2
Monroe City: 17
-- Monroe City vs. Highland (Thursday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 16 Quarterfinals*
Brookfield: 2
South Shelby: 4
-- South Shelby vs. Marceline (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 11 Quarterfinals*
Novinger: 1
Scotland County: 16
-- Scotland County vs. Knox County (Thursday, 5 p.m.)
Schuyler County: 12
Brashear: 2
-- Canton vs. Schuyler County (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*
Marion County: 15
Bucklin: 14
-- Marion County vs. LaPlata (Thursday, 5 p.m.)
North Shelby: 2
Bevier: 12
**High School Volleyball**
QND: 2
Macomb: 0
25-11, 25-19
Rich Meyer: 800th career win
Sydney Hummert: 11 kills, 10 digs
Anna Dively: 12 assists
Southeastern: 0
West Prairie: 2
25-9, 25-16
Lady Cyclones: (16-5)
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
Missouri Valley: 1
Culver-Stockton: 1
Final/Double OT
Leah Miller: goal
Lady Wildcats: (6-4-1, 2-2-1)
2) Missouri Valley: 1
Culver-Stockton: 0
Wildcats: (4-4-3, 2-3)
