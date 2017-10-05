Quincy conference begins Thursday

Quincy Conference will last all day Thursday and Friday.

Quincy conference will take place at the QHS.

Conference directors say there's something for every teacher to learn at the conference.

All of Quincy Public School's employees are invited to the conference.

Thursday and Friday, students won't be at Quincy Senior High but school is still in session for the teachers as they'll be doing the learning.

Around 2,000 teachers from all over the country will take part at the annual Quincy Conference held at QHS. After more than a decade long hiatus, this is its third year back.

Brenda Fleer, Quincy Junior High School's Administrator, said the conference gives teachers a chance to improve different areas of their classrooms and curriculum.

Fleer said the students benefit most from these conferences.

"We're setting goals as a district, as a school, within PLC's and then in our individual classrooms," said Fleer. "So, making sure we are seeing that transition there into our students is key.."

Fleer said there will be a number of breakout sessions and a couple of keynote speakers so there's something for every teacher to learn at Quincy Conference.

Conference directors said the partnership between Quincy Public Schools and the Adams County Academic Success initiative is what makes the conference possible.

It gives teachers a chance to learn from other teachers and industry professionals on how to improve in their own classrooms.

Michaela Fray, a conference director and QPS administrator, said this in turn will have an impact on your child.

"The teachers are really just working hard on these two days to really sharpen their saw and enhance their professional knowledge which the ultimate goal is to impact children," said Fray.

Fray said all Quincy Public Schools employees are invited to attend. She said it's a great way to collaborate with other teachers in the area to improve each other.

Teachers said they can't wait to get back Monday to start using what they learn here in the classroom with their students.