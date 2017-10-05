Quincy house fire under investigation

A fire that damaged a Quincy home Wednesday night is under investigation, according to police.

Fire crews were called to the home at 3206 Rutledge Place just after 6:30 p.m. The fire heavily damaged the front of the home.

Quincy Police Sgt. Bryan Dusch said although the cause is undetermined, it is typical for their investigators to get involved early on rather than trying to come in later.

"Anytime there is a fire like this," said Dusch, "our arson investigators get involved right away."

Dusch said the living room was determined as the area of origin. He said evidence was collected and will be analyzed.

Dusch said the evidence will be sent to other labs in the state to be reviewed by experts.